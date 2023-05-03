Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Emergent Capital Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Emergent Capital

(Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.