Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,761. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,722 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

