Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

