Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.85 EPS.

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 1,874,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,555. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 150.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.