eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $549.27 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. eCash has a total market cap of $549.27 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,529.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00412390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00114792 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,377,267,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

