Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETO opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
