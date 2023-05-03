Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETO opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

