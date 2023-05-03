Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 57.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

