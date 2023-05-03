Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

