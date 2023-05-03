Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

