Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton updated its Q2 guidance to $2.04-$2.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 752,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,113. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,572,000 after buying an additional 379,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

