Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.
Insider Transactions at Eaton
Eaton Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Eaton stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eaton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
