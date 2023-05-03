Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,973. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

