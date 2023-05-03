East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $396,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 731,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

