Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 338,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

