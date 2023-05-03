Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,606,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 110,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

