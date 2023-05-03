Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $378.59. 281,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,086. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.