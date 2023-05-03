Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

ESLT traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.63. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,125. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $244.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.