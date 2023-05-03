Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. 687,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,247. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,412.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.96.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

