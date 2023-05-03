Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.45. 281,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,056. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

