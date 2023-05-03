Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

