Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

UBER traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

