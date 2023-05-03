Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises 2.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of DCP Midstream worth $33,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 212,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. 128,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,143. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.