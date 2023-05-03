EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0299

EAC (EAC) traded up 322.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $235.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00308074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001231 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00708105 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

