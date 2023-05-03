Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 132.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $184.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,301,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 79,643 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

