DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 442,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 74,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,515. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
