DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 442,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 74,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,515. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

