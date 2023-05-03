DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 6.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

