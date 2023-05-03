Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.73 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

