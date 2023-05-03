Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

