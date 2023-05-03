Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 7,834 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.