Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $307.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.71.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

