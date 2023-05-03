Duality Advisers LP Purchases 17,580 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 447.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

