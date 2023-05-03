Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,138 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

