Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.69 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $53,954,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $357.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

