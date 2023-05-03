Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.07 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $9,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.