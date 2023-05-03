Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.