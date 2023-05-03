Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

NYSE:AFG opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

