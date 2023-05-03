Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 37,897 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,096,704 shares worth $152,325,826. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

ARES opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

