Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

