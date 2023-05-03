Duality Advisers LP Acquires 13,028 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 298,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after purchasing an additional 268,214 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ORA opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

