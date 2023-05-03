DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 321,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,694. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DT Midstream by 38.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

