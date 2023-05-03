DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 4.9 %

DTM stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.