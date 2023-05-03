Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dropbox in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dropbox’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 671,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.