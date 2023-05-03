DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Update

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

