Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.35 EPS.
Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.
