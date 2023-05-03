Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.00 on May 22nd

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250. Insiders own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

