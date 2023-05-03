Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 464,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 219,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.