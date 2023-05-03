Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,392 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

