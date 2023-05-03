Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 49,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.