Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
