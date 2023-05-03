Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,534. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

