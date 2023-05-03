Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.
About Dime Community Bancshares
